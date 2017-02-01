Tim Tebow News 2017: Poll Shows That Tebow Is More Popular Than 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Former National Football League (NFL) quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow is currently giving it his all to become a professional baseball player, but it looks like football fans haven't forgotten about him at all.

Reuters/Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY SportsTim Tebow signs autographs for fans after his workout at the Mets Minor League Complex.

In a recent Public Policy Polling survey, voters were asked to pick their favorite NFL quarterback and Tebow actually got more votes than Cam Newton despite the fact that he hasn't played in the NFL since 2012. Tebow got six percent of the votes while the 2015 MVP received two percent of the votes.

Tebow is undoubtedly one of the most popular quarterbacks in the sport, but it's safe to say that ESPN's Keith Law isn't a fan of his when it comes to the game of baseball. The analyst recently talked about the top 100 prospects for the 2017 Major League Baseball (MLB) season and he doesn't think Tebow is even on that list.

"I think Tim Tebow should stick to announcing and probably never play baseball again. He was the worst player I've ever seen in the ten years I've been going to the Arizona Fall League," he stated.

That's pretty harsh. It should be noted that Tebow is a college football analyst for ESPN, so it seems kind of awkward to hear a fellow ESPN analyst say bad things about him.

Well, Tebow hasn't played baseball full-time since his junior year in high school, so he's obviously going to be rusty. But given time and the right amount of training, the former quarterback should do much better than he has shown so far. He is already blessed with the gift of athleticism, so all he has to do is to hone his skills.

There's no denying that Tebow needs to work on his game, but Giancarlo Stanton believes he can make it to the pros. And the right fielder says he's willing to help out Tebow.