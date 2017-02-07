Tim Tebow News 2017: Tebow Has Been Working with Daniel Murphy and Gary Sheffield in Preparation for Spring Training

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Tim Tebow may have a lot of detractors who question his place in the New York Mets' minor league camp, but the former Heisman Trophy winner isn't sitting idle.

Reuters/Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY SportsTim Tebow looks on during workout at the Mets Minor League Complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Sept. 19, 2016.

Tebow was in Houston during Super Bowl weekend promoting Avocados from Mexico, and the New York Post caught up with him. In the interview, he revealed that he has been working on his game with former Met and current Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy. The two live in the same neighborhood in Jacksonville, Florida.

"It's just about the pursuit of baseball, the ins and outs. He is a total analyst of the game and works like crazy. For us, it's been going over the little things over and over and over again. Talking pitches, out of the hand, how we're picking stuff up. That's what Daniel does that's such a different level," Tebow said.

Well, Murphy isn't the only baseball player Tebow worked with before he headed to Port St. Lucie to begin spring training. He told Newsday that he was also working with retired outfielder Gary Sheffield to improve his game.

"I've definitely done a lot of training with Gary," Tebow said. "Gary's a good friend and he's just always been a supporter. He's one of the best to ever do it, so he's been very helpful," he added.

Aside from Murphy and Sheffield, Tebow has also worked with Mets hitting coach Kevin Long. Furthermore, Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton has offered to help Tebow.

The transition from football to baseball hasn't been easy for Tebow. He played poorly during his stint in the Arizona Fall League, and pundits weren't impressed. But he should play much better in training camp given all the work he has put in during the winter. There is still room for improvement, and Tebow still has a lot of work to do if he wants to play major league baseball.