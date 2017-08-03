Tim Tebow News: Former NFL Player Proves Haters Wrong, Hitting at Almost .300 for St. Lucie Mets

Former National Football League (NFL) quarterback Tim Tebow has proven his haters wrong by hitting at almost .300 as a professional baseball outfielder for the St. Lucie Mets.

Last year, Tebow retired as a football player and signed on as a professional baseball player under the New York Mets organization, For The Win reported.

"We have signed OF @TimTebow to a minor league contract. He will participate in the #Mets Instructional League," the New York Mets also announced on Twitter.

But even though Tebow is signed with the Mets, he will only be playing as an outfielder for their High-A affiliate, the Florida-based St. Lucie Mets. Many were skeptical that Tebow could make it as a professional baseball player, judging from his previous sport and his workout scouts.

Tebow was even speculated to have only been signed by the Mets because he would provide good publicity during games and sell more merchandise. However, Tebow has proven his haters wrong by performing surprisingly well for the St. Lucie Mets.

According to Jacksonville, Tebow is already hitting .292 with a zero-for-two start at the game last Sunday, July 30.

Prior to that, Tebow performed with a three-for-five against the Bradenton team on Wednesday, July 26, while garnering his fifth home run and his eighth-run shot for the whole season last Saturday, July 29.

For the entire season, Tebow is at 78 for 320 (.244), which includes the time he played in the South Atlantic League in Columbia. He also has eight home runs, 43 runs batted in (RBIs), 35 walks and 94 strikeouts.

Meanwhile, in over 32 games played for the St. Lucie Mets, Tebow has a record of hitting .292 and 20 RBIs.

With these statistics, it could only be a matter of time before the New York Mets takes Tebow off their instructional league to play for them in Major League Baseball (MLB).