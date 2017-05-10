'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: Jiya Officially Becomes Part of the Team?

Jiya's (Claudia Doumit) storyline is one to look forward to in the next installment of "Timeless."

Facebook/NBCTimelessJiya's future will be revealed in "Timeless" season 2.

Showrunner Eric Kripke has previously hinted to TVLine that they have so much planned for Doumit's character. During the previous season's finale, she suddenly lost consciousness. Jiyah had to pilot the time ship because her boyfriend, Rufus (Malcolm Barrett), was hurt. Because the contraption was only meant for three people – Rufus, Wyatt (Matt Lanter) and Lucy (Abigail Spencer) – strange things started happening to Jiya.

Jiya's eyes were bloodshot and she had seizures. Rufus had to bring her back to the present and get a doctor to check on her. Kripke said that her fate would resemble that of the protagonist in his favorite books, the "Slaughterhouse-Five," a person who becomes unstuck in time. Spoilers predict that Jiya and Rufus' relationship will be affected due to the change. The possibility of her joining the team is also open. Jiya's new powers may prove to be useful to Wyatt and Lucy's missions.

"There's something very mysterious happening to her. She was affected by being the fourth person in the machine, and what she ends up seeing is this flickering between the Golden Gate Bridge present day and then the year when it was being constructed. What does that mean, and what is happening to her, and what is she able to see, and how does that grow and change in Season 2 becomes part of the story," Kripke told TVLine.

Meanwhile, "Timeless" has been chosen by the viewers as the show they would like to be renewed. According to USA TODAY, the time-travel drama ranks first in the poll, getting about 49 percent of the 146,603 total votes. CBS' "Elementary" is a close second, while NBC's "Blindspot" and ABC's "Last Man Standing" are tied for third.

NBC has yet to announce the renewal of "Timeless."