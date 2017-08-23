'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: Jiya to Keep Rufus From Fulfilling Job in Team Time

Facebook/NBCTimeless Jiya and Rufus' relationship will change in "Timeless" season 2.

Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) will prioritize Jiya's (Claudia Doumit) safety in the next installment of "Timeless."

Spoilers indicate that the pilot of the time machine will not let further harm beset the love of his life in the upcoming season. Jiya's condition in last season's finale mystified many viewers. After taking the helm of the ship, she started to exhibit weird symptoms. She had seizures and Rufus had no choice but to bring her to the present time and have her checked by the doctors. It has been revealed that Jiya's sudden sickness happened because the ship was not meant to hold more than three people.

Rufus will inevitably feel guilty for what happened to her. After all, if he was not dying during that time, Jiya might not have taken the wheel and piloted the ship. This remorse may even stop him from fulfilling his duty in Team Time.

In a November interview , Doumit said that Jiya and Rufus' relationship will change entirely. This time around, she will be the center of his world.

"Initially, the only interaction they have with each other is working two desks away from one another and their only interaction is probably to talk about the progress of the lifeboat or anything like that, just work-related. Rufus is a pretty timid guy when it comes to Jiya so I don't think that they've really spoken at all outside of their work space, their little nooks. So that's how it was in the beginning, and as we go forward, the dynamic of that relationship definitely shifts, it definitely changes," Doumit said in an interview with BuddyTV.

Because of his constantly worrying for Jiya, Rufus may start to miss the team's important missions. His absence will definitely be felt, especially as Lucy (Abigail Spencer) and Wyatt (Matt Lanter) face off against the Rittenhouse. It has been teased that they will partner up with Garcia (Goran Višnjić) to get back the time machine that the group stole. Lucy is expected to take down her own mother, but spoilers indicate that there is still hope for Carol (Susanna Thompson). She may still change her mind in forcing Lucy to turn her back on her friends and join the cause.

NBC has not yet released any update on "Timeless" season 2 but the show is expected to return in 2018.