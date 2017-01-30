Tina Campbell Reveals Biblical Motives Behind Open Letter to President Trump

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Tina Campbell is making it clear that the open letter she wrote to President Donald Trump last week was not written with any hidden or selfish intentions.

(Photo: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson)Tina Campbell poses with her award for best gospel song for "God In Me" at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 31, 2010.

Campbell, the 42-year-old singer-songwriter and television personality who was introduced to the spotlight in the Grammy Award-winning gospel music duo Mary Mary, took to social media to reveal her motives for writing a letter to the president.

"My statement of believing in, standing with, and being for the president, was my effort to communicate that, as a Christian, I must have compassion toward him. I must ensure that I don't have any evil, nor selfish motive, nor ill intent in my heart toward him when I pray for him," the singer wrote.

"In order for my prayers to be received by a loving, forgiving, pure and Holy God, I must, first, approach Him in that same manner because that's what He requires of me. So when I pray for this nation, its leaders, its citizens, this whole world, and for anything, I, first, make my greatest effort to meet almighty God's requirements for answered prayer so that He will hear my prayers, receive them, and act on behalf of them."

A photo posted by TeddyAndTinaCampbell (@teddyandtina) on Jan 30, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

Campbell went on to caption the image with the scripture 1 John‬ ‭3:22‬ before writing, "I pray that this properly communicates the intents of my heart."

Last Wednesday, Campbell took to her Facebook page to post "An Open Letter Regarding President Donald Trump," using scripture to explain why she would forgive and stand by the president.

Campbell, however, received some pushback from her fans on social media and the hosts of the New York City-based morning radio show "The Breakfast Club."

Citing Ephesians 3:20, Campbell revealed why she is choosing to publicly show compassion for the president even when she disagrees with him.

"I believe that understanding and compassion is absolutely necessary for the progress of all people. So, although I don't always understand or agree with Mr. Donald Trump's politics, perspective, and approach, I believe that the same God that created all of us has deposited greatness inside of him that goes far beyond what many of us have seen and what many of us could imagine," she wrote.

"I believe that God can do exceeding abundantly above all that we can ask or think, according to the power that works in us. I believe that the power that works in us is our ability to love, and unify, and humble ourselves, and forgive, and hope, and pray, and educate ourselves, and apply wisdom and hard work to knowledge."