TLC's 'Counting On' News: Derick Dillard Under Fire for Bashing Teenage Trans Jazz Jennings

The Duggar family is once again under fire after a rather transphobic comment uttered by their family member, Derick Dillard, husband of Jill Duggar.

TLC reality star Derick Dillard, co-star of "Counting On," recently voiced out his opinion about the 16-year-old transgender Jazz Jennings of the TLC show "I am Jazz."

He took to Twitter to say, "What an oxymoron... a 'reality' show which follows a non-reality. Transgender is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God." In addition to what he wrote, he even attached a link to a promotional material of the show that was shared on the TLC Network Twitter page.

Fans were quick to respond and share their disappointment. While some pointed out that a grown man was throwing shade at a teenage, others took the opportunity to bash the father of two, telling him to man up.

Not only that, the network as well is not in favor of Dillard's comment. Shortly after Jennings, one of the youngest transgender celebs, was verbally attacked by the 28-year-old man, TLC issued a statement saying that his statements do not in any way reflect the network's views.

Dillard, in an attempt to clear his name, only dug an even deeper hole. He said the is not against him (referring to Jennings), and he only has issues with the terms being propagated. Fans as well as advocates of the LGBT community then slammed him for using the pronoun "him" to refer to Jennings, who clearly identifies herself as female. Twitter users called him out, asking him to use the right pronoun if he really has no issue about it.

Jennings responded to the attack on Twitter, writing, "Every day I experience cyber-bullying, but I keep sharing my story. Today was no different."

