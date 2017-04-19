'Tokyo Ghoul' News: First Trailer for Live-Action Adaptation Released

Fan-favorite manga "Tokyo Ghoul" is getting its first live-action adaptation, and the first 30-second trailer for the movie has just been dropped. Since its debut in 2011, the manga has been one of the most popular among manga and anime fans. No wonder, it has been adapted into a live-action film just six years after its launch.

Facebook/TokyoGhoulTV Promotional photo for "Tokyo Ghoul"

The most recent trailer for the upcoming film does not reveal much, but it contains a lot of teasers that avid fans of the "Tokyo Ghoul" series will easily recognize. The video features Ken Kaneki's mask and the beautiful Rize, portrayed by Yuu Aoi. Towards the end of the trailer, Kaneki emerges as the hybrid ghoul that he is, widely famous for his legendary powers.

The "Tokyo Ghoul" manga was first launched in 2011 and ran until 2014. In October of 2014, a sequel titled "Tokyo Ghoul: Re" was released. The anime adaptation of the manga first aired in July 2014 and ended in September of the same year. The sophomore season, titled "Tokyo Ghoul VA" started airing in January 2015 and ended in March. The manga has been so popular that even gaming companies have also incorporated "Tokyo Ghoul" in some of their games and consoles.

"Tokyo Ghoul" tells the story of a group of flesh-eating individuals who live with normal people in Japan. In the manga, Kaneki, a high school student who was attacked by one of the ghouls, plays the lead role. Since becoming a hybrid, he has dedicated his life learning how to live as a half-human and half-ghoul. The story tackles his struggles in keeping a secret identity while living in a normal world with ordinary humans.

The creators of the "Tokyo Ghoul" series have not yet announced when season 3 will premiere. However, the highly anticipated live-action movie will hit theaters in Japan on July 29.