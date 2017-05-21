'Tokyo Ghoul' Season 3 Air Date, Spoilers: New Season to Premiere in 2018?

Fans of the anime series "Tokyo Ghoul" may find themselves feeling disappointed with reports that the premiere of the rumored third season of the show has been delayed.

(Photo: YouTube/Madman)A screenshot from the official trailer of "Tokyo Ghoul" season 2.

Previously, earlier rumors have surfaced that "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 will be airing this year along with the premiere of the second season of "One-Punch Man." However, recent reports now indicate that the anime's release may be pushed back to 2018.

Earlier this year, ICV2 had an interview with Viz Media senior director Ken Hamric, and he supposedly mentioned that anime fans could look forward to the arrival of "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 this year.

"Nothing that's been recently released, but One-Punch Man is coming back on with season two. There's going to be another season of Tokyo Ghoul coming shortly. Later in the year, those would be the bigger releases on the anime side," Hamric allegedly said.

However, Viz Media clarified later on in a press release that Hamric may have been misquoted since there is no specific timeline established for the launch of "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3. Instead of "Tokyo Ghoul," the upcoming seasons of "One-Punch Man" and "My Hero Academia" are the ones earmarked for a release in 2017.

Fans have been waiting for an official world about the development and air date of the anticipated third season of "Tokyo Ghoul." However, since 2016, loyal fans of the anime series have always ended up frustrated, having nothing else to hold on to but whatever new detail that the rumor mill churns out.

According to a report by Saiko Plus (via TV Season Spoilers), the delay in the launch of a new season for "Tokyo Ghoul" is mainly because of the lack of material to work with in order to start production. Apparently, there is not enough content available to continue the story so the production team's priority at present is the creation of more gripping content.

If recent rumors are proved true, fans may finally get to see a third season of "Tokyo Ghoul" sometime in 2018.