'Tokyo Ghoul' Season 3 News, Release Date: Production for Season 3 Pushed Back to Give Way to Live-Action Movie

It has been two years since the last season of "Tokyo Ghoul" hit the small screen, and fans are getting anxious as to whether or not the hit anime series will ever be renewed for a third installment. Despite a poorly-received season 2, fans are still hopeful that season 3 will premiere soon.

Facebook/TokyoGhoulTVPromotional photo for "Tokyo Ghoul"

When the first season of "Tokyo Ghoul" premiered, the anime series was quick to find a loyal fan base. Anime fans from around the world came to embrace the series because of its theme and unique narrative. Unfortunately, its sophomore season was poorly received by critics and fans, causing some to question if a third season will ever be released.

Although the creators of the series have not yet released any official statement on the show's renewal, recent reports claim that the production for the new season of the anime has only been pushed aside. According to reports, Studio Pierrot is currently hesitant to renew the series because of the second season's poor ratings. Since its debut, the anime has only covered 66 chapters of Sui Ishida's manga. Since the manga has more than 120 chapters, the studio might need to go back to Ishida's story in order to win back the hearts of viewers.

Some reports also claim that another factor that is keeping the studio from releasing "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 is the "Tokyo Ghoul" live-action movie, which is set to be released this summer. It looks like the "Tokyo Ghoul" anime's future will remain on the back burner until the movie debuts since a season 3 announcement might reportedly overshadow the debut of the live-action movie if the studio confirms it this soon.

The first season of "Tokyo Ghoul" aired from July to September 2014, while season 2 was aired between January and March 2015. Fans should stay tuned for further announcements on the anime's renewal.