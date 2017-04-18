'Tokyo Ghoul' Season 3 Release Date Delay: Season 3 Takes Backseat as Viz Media Prioritizes Live-Action Film?

"Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 has been delayed for quite a while and recent speculations point out that it will be delayed even more as the project takes the backseat in Viz Media's list of priority projects.

Facebook/TokyoGhoulTV Promotional photo for "Tokyo Ghoul"

Recent reports claim that the studio has prioritized the new seasons of "One Punch Man" and "My Hero Academia," while others suggest that the live-action movie adaptation of "Tokyo Ghoul" will be released prior to the TV show.

If rumors are true that the "Tokyo Ghoul" film will come first before the TV series, then fans should not expect season 3 of the anime to arrive this year. Also, Viz Media announced that "One Punch Man" and "My Hero Academia" will be released this year but it did not say a word as to when "Tokyo Ghoul" will return for its third season.

There are speculations that "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 might no longer see the light of the day, considering the poor ratings and negative reviews about season 2. Critics claim that season 2 was characterized by poor character development and lack of fresh ideas. Viewers were also generally disappointed by how the TV show strayed away from the original manga.

Amid the negative speculations about the delay of season 3's release, some reports claim that the producers of the show are just taking their time to improve the upcoming season of the show.

Also, some reports suggest that the delay in its release does not necessarily mean that it will no longer be released. In fact, there are rumors that "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 will be released in 2018 and will see the return of Ken Kaneki, who died in season 2. Some theories also claim that the new season will feature Haise Sasaki as the reincarnation of Kaneki.

Since the creators of "Tokyo Ghoul" have not yet released any official announcement on the release date for season 3, fans should take these speculations with a grain of salt.