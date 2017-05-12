'Tokyo Ghoul' Stage Play Adaptation News: New Visual Reveals Main Cast

As the "Tokyo Ghoul" live action stage play makes its debut in Japan soon, fans of the manga will get to see characters like Ken Kaneki come to life. Recently, the official website of the "Tokyo Ghoul" stage play dropped a new visual for the upcoming production, revealing the five principal members of its cast.

The image shows Ken standing in front and at the center, his eyes showing a strange red glow. Touka, Kimi, Nishiki and Shu are also featured in the photo.

The stage play adaptation of Sui Ishida's hit dark fantasy action manga series will feature Japanese artists Ryo Matsuda as Ken Kaneki, Aya Tabata as Touka Kirishima, Kasumi Yamaya as Kimi Nishino, Shogo Suzuki as Nishiki Nishio and Yoshihide Sasaki as Shu Tsukiyama. Other cast members include Mitsu Murata as Uta, Tomokazu Yoshida as Renji Yomo, Maho Tomita as Itori, Aya Tabata as Toka Kirishima and Tadayoshi Kato as Yoshimura.

Fans who are interested and want to watch the stage play need to travel to Japan to see it. The stage show adaptation will be performed from June 29 to July 4 at Theater 1010 in Tokyo, and from July 8 to 9 at the Umeda Art Theater Drama City in Osaka. Tickets will be up for grabs starting June 3 and will cost 11,000 yen for Premium Seats and 7,900 yen for Reserved Seats.

According to reports, the production team behind the upcoming performance does not have any plans to stage the play outside Japan, so interested spectators really have to do some traveling to catch a glimpse of it.

The upcoming "Tokyo Ghoul" stage play is the second stage play adaptation of the manga series. The first one was staged in 2015, where actor Yuki Ogoe played the role of Ken Kaneki.

"Tokyo Ghoul" debuted in 2011 as a manga series published by Japanese magazine Weekly Young Jump. It then premiered as an anime series in July 2014.