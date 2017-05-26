'Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands' Getting More Updates

Ubisoft has planned plenty for "Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands" gamers. Recently, the game studio launched an overview of its plans for the open-world tactical shooter video game.

According to the team, a new game mode will be introduced next month, alongside the final expansion for "Ghost Recon: Wildlands." The new mode will contain over 30 levels, with increasing difficulty. Gamers will also find new rewards along the way.

As for the much-awaited player-versus-player mode, the studio might be cooking up something new, but shared that it cannot reveal any information as of the moment. Gamers should expect to hear updates on the matter this summer.

The "Ghost Recon: Wildlands" team sought questions from fans. Senior producer Nouredine Abboud, along with the rest of the development team, answered over 150 inquiries.

When asked about future gameplay modifications, Abboud stated that they have no plans to make "dramatic gameplay changes." He shared that it took them five years to develop the current gameplay for "Ghost Recon: Wildlands." And now that the title has launched, the studio's priority is to polish the game.

The team was also asked if they have plans to add new vehicles or revamp a few, particularly the flying vehicles. "Since launch, a part of the dev team has been working on improving the flying vehicle controls," creative director Eric Couzian responded. "We are excited to reveal that we will be able to implement new control options in a future patch." Meanwhile, Abboud answered that they have no current plans to add more vehicles to the Rebel selection.

Live associate producer Lucas Bonan did share that gamers should except to have new challenges every week. They are currently working on the second season for the live challenges, but more information will be revealed when the time is right.

"Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands" made its debut in March this year. It is currently available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, and on Microsoft Windows PCs.

