'Tom Clancy's The Division' News: Spring Event Currently Live, Different Bonuses Available to Players

"Tom Clancy's The Division" players have extra reasons to get excited this weekend as a special event gives them access to some beneficial bonuses.

Tom Clancy's The Division official websiteA new Quality Update is set to be released for 'The Division' next month

First off, players who will be hunting down named enemies in the game should be able to claim some extra pieces of loot. Named non-player characters and open world bosses will similarly yield additional rewards if they are defeated.

Players will have to act quick if they want to get those additional pieces of loot, as this particular bonus is only remaining live until April 16.

The good news for players is that right after the first bonus becomes unavailable, they will then be presented with another to take advantage of. This other in-game bonus will enable players to receive double caches whenever they manage to fill up their Field Proficiency bars, and this one will stay active inside the game up until April 18, according to a post on the game's official website.

There is also an ongoing sale players can check out by visiting "The Division's" Premium Vendor. Different items are currently offered at discounted prices, including backpack and weapon skins, emotes and even outfits. Some items have had their prices reduced by up to 75 percent and the sale itself will last until April 20.

Once all the spring-related festivities have wrapped up, players will not have to wait that long for another significant addition to be introduced.

In a recent State of the Game blog post, developers revealed that they are already working on Quality Update 1.6.1. The update will address some lingering bugs, provide needed adjustments, and beyond that, it is also expected to finally give players access to loadouts.

There is no exact release date known just yet for Quality Update 1.6.1, though the developers have noted that it should be made available sometime in May.

More news about "Tom Clancy's The Division" should be made available soon.