'Tom Clancy's The Division' News: Update 1.7 Due Out for All Platforms on Aug. 15

The Outbreak Global Event will go live alongside 'The Division's' Update 1.7

The long wait for Update 1.7 arrival is coming to an end soon, with developers recently revealing exactly when "Tom Clancy's The Division" players will be able to download it.

Revealed during a recent "State of the Game" broadcast, developers confirmed that Update 1.7 will be released for all versions of the game on Aug. 15.

Players can also brush up on the contents of this particular update a day earlier, as patch notes will be made available then.

In addition to the update itself going live, there is also a Global Event that will get underway on Aug. 15. Global Events are among the important additions included in Update 1.7. They provide players with different ways to enjoy the game and also acquire some new items.

According to a post on the game's official website, the first Global Event will be Outbreak.

Developers talked about Outbreak previously, sharing that it features factions that have been infected by the virus and that are also highly contagious.

If "The Division" players decide to take part in this first Global Event, they will then have a shot at acquiring the pieces of different Classified Gear sets. The sets that will be available for this Global Event include Lone Star, Final Measure and DeadEye.

Players who take the time to complete these Classified Gear sets can benefit from the activation of special bonuses.

Update 1.7 also features Commendations. In an earlier post on the game's website, Commendations are new things players can aim for inside the game, and if they manage to successfully meet the requirements for one, they can earn a special Patch.

The upcoming update will also allow players to re-work how their characters look if that is something they are interested in.

