'Tom Clancy's The Division' Rumors: 'Mind-Blowing' Amount of Free Content Reportedly Coming for Year 2

There is a chance that Year 2 of "Tom Clancy's The Division" may seem underwhelming to many players thus far, but that is apparently set to change soon enough.

Tom Clancy's The Division official websitePlenty of free additions are reportedly coming to 'Tom Clancy's The Division' in Year 2

Just recently, Redditor "BinaryNumb" authored a lengthy post talking about a recent experience with the game's many developers.

Over the course of conversing with the developers, the Redditor and some other players touched on a number of different subjects. This included the content that is still set to be released in Year 2.

According to the post, the second year of the game will feature "incredible content" that includes additions that can alter the way players experience this title. The upcoming content may even challenge players in ways they may not have thought of before.

Furthermore, "BinaryNumb" also noted that the amount of free additions coming to "The Division" in Year 2 is "mind-blowing."

The Redditor then urged fellow players to remain patient.

For those wondering, "BinaryNumb" is a member of ETF Charlie, a group made up of Ubisoft's exclusive beta testers, according to iDigitalTimes.

Notably, even before the aforementioned Reddit post, developers have already indicated that they have big things in mind for Year 2 of the game.

In an earlier post on the game's official website, developers revealed that they are planning to release two major content updates over the course of this year.

They even revealed that the first content update will feature Seasons, additions meant to keep players engaged by encouraging them to try out different play-styles.

No exact release date has been attached to the update carrying Seasons, though developers have shared that it is expected to be made available sometime during the summer.

Bug fixes and balance updates are also expected to be released throughout this year.

More news about the free additions coming to "Tom Clancy's The Division" should be made available soon.