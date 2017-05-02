Tomi Lahren Reaches Settlement With Glenn Beck, The Blaze

Conservative pundit Tomi Lahren has reached a settlement with her employer The Blaze and its owner, best-selling author and rightwing radio personality Glenn Beck.

(Photo: Abc News/Screengrab)Tom Lauren talks to "Nightline" about filing a lawsuit against Beck, TheBlaze, April 12, 2017.

Earlier this year, Lahren was suspended by The Blaze after she made controversial comments claiming that it would be hypocritical to be conservative and pro-life on abortion.

Brian Lauten, the attorney representing Lahren, said in a statement that he was "pleased to report that the parties have amicably resolved their differences."

"Ms. Lahren is relieved to have this litigation behind her and she looks forward to connecting with her audience and fan base on the pressing political issues facing our country in the days to come," said Lauten, as reported by CNN.

(Photo: Reuters/Ronen Zvulun) U.S. conservative broadcaster Glenn Beck gestures as he addresses the crowd during his "Restoring Courage" rally in Jerusalem's Old City August 24, 2011. On the fringes of Jerusalem's most volatile holy sites, Beck declared his support for Israel on Wednesday at the rally showcasing fundamentalist Christian backing for the Jewish state.

CNN noted that while many details from the settlement remain to be released, "the agreement did not include a non-compete clause, meaning she is immediately able to begin work elsewhere."

"The deal also made Lahren the 'undisputed owner' of her Facebook page — an issue that had been a sticking point for both parties," reported CNN.

"Lauten said Lahren will 'promptly return' any 'intellectual property' belonging to The Blaze that was posted on her page. He said such property mostly referred to video content copyrighted by the media company."

Last month, Lahren filed a lawsuit against her employer The Blaze and Beck over perceived mistreatment following her expression of pro-choice views.

"Lahren's suit alleges that the hubbub surrounding her comments was 'a public smear campaign' orchestrated to 'inflate Beck's profile, from what has become a mediocre following, all at [Lahren's] expense'," reported The Dallas Morning News.

"The suit also says that The Blaze won't allow Lahren access to her Facebook page, where she has 4.2 million followers, which has 'irreparably harmed' Lahren."

At issue was the fallout from her comments during an interview on the daytime television program "The View" in March, wherein Lahren claimed it was hypocritical for a conservative to be pro-life.

"I'm someone that is for limited government, so I can't sit here and be a hypocrite and say I'm for limited government, but I think that the government should decide what women do with their bodies," stated Lahren, adding "stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well."

Many on the right denounced Lahren's claim, with Beck responding in an opinion article that the pro-life view was as much in the Constitution as limited government.

"The founders were really, really clear. The preamble of the Constitution clearly states to secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity. Well, who are our posterity, if not our unborn children and grandchildren and great grandchildren," argued Beck.

"Our descendants and future generation, that's who the Constitution is securing the blessings of liberty for. Not just us."