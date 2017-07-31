Toni Braxton, Lifetime to Release Real-Life Film on Christian Mom Who Stopped Gunman at Elementary School

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Singer Toni Braxton poses at the premiere of the documentary "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never" at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles February 8, 2011.

International R&B star Toni Braxton will star in the true life story of a Christian mother who convinces a gunman to stand down after he threatened to open fire at an elementary school.

The film, "Faith Under Fire," is based off of the book, Prepared for a Purpose: The Inspiring True Story of How One Woman Saved an Atlanta School Under Siege by Antoinette Tuff and Alex Tresniowski. Braxton is both star and executive producer of the project that will air on Lifetime.

According to Deadline, the movie is about Tuff (played by Braxton) who at the time in 2013 was a struggling single mom from Georgia. The real life hero made national news when she heroically intervened and convinced a deranged gunman who stormed an elementary school in Decatur, Georgia, to surrender.

"Shortly after arriving to work at the Ronald E. McNair Discovery Learning Academy, Tuff, the school's bookkeeper, was in the front office when Michael Hill (played by Trevor Morgan), a young man with a history of mental illness, managed to sneak in armed with an AK-47 and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. The school immediately went into lockdown. Antoinette, who was left unattended with Trevor, used her own life struggles to connect with him, later resulting in his surrender, despite repeated threats to kill everyone. Her selflessness, courage and empathy still resonates with people today," the films description reads.

Along with Braxton and Morgan, "Faith Under Fire" will also feature Yaya DaCosta, who plays Kendra McCray, the 911 operator who communicated with Tuff and relayed her messages to police on the scene.

This film is not the first time Lifetime and Braxton collaborated. The network teamed up with Braxton in the past for her biopic "Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart." That film drew high record ratings for Lifetime and was the biggest success since the 2015 premiere of "Whitney."

"Faith Under Fire" is set to release in 2018.