Too Much Sugar Can Cause Acne and Wrinkles

Is sugar good or bad? It depends on the consumption. Sugar is not bad as part of a balanced diet. In fact, people should be eating up to 30 grams of sugar a day. Anything above that is unhealthy, though, and therein lies the problem. Most people are not conscious how much sugar they take.

Reuters/Alexandra WinklerPictures shows sweets made by the German manufacturer Haribo.

Aside from the sugar content from food and drinks people normally take (a bottle of Coca-Cola has 10 teaspoons of sugar), most are not aware that the seemingly safe packaged food contains hidden sweet ingredients. Examples are milk, soy sauce, white bread and other carbohydrates. It is also present in fresh fruits and vegetables.

The ill-effects of excessive sugar are well-known, but only a few are willing to listen. Sugar has calories that have harmful effects on the metabolism by causing weight gain, high blood pressure and increased levels of uric acid. The news is even bleaker for diabetics whose blood sugar level can spike.

But aside from health problems, sugar overload can also ruin the face with wrinkles through glycation, the process by which sugar in the bloodstream bonds with proteins in the body. The most prevalent protein is collagen which keeps the skin plump and firm. Bonding sugar with collagen will result in saggy, loose facial skin.

Sugar can also cause acne by prompting the pancreas to produce more insulin. Too much insulin will release androgen hormones. The more androgens released, the more the skin produces sebum which can lead to clogged pores, blackheads and whiteheads, and could worsen into acne.

Looking closely at people having a hangover, one would notice their tired complexion caused by dehydrated skin. Sugar works the same way by depleting all the water in the cells, causing dull complexion and eye bags. Those who are undergoing these symptoms can notice improvements on their skin as quickly as 72–96 hours after giving up on too much sugar.