Top 10 Reasons to Keep Planned Parenthood Out of Public Schools

There are many reasons to keep the nation's largest abortion chain out of the business of miseducating our children. Here are ten really good ones:

10. They promote promiscuity.

When asked if "promiscuity is a bad thing", Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA) responded: "It's a word that's used to judge or shame people."

No. It's a word used to describe sexually risky behavior.

Planned Parenthood encourages it, declaring: "There's nothing bad or unhealthy about having a big number of sexual partners."

Our nation is facing an STD epidemic. The 18% failure rate of condoms is alarming. Birth control pills, shots, implants, rings, and IUDs don't prevent STDs at all. Abstinence is the only 100% effective way to avoid STDs, HIV, HPV and unintended pregnancy.

Should a business that profits from selling abortions, birth control and STD treatments be teaching our teens that there's nothing wrong with promiscuity?

9. They fail to reduce STDs.

When public schools partner with Planned Parenthood, they are being careless ... no matter what. Youth are 25% of the population yet 50% of all new STD infections. You can't teach sexual responsibility to teens by teaching them to act recklessly.

PPFA's newest videos encourage casual hookups, downplay the serious consequences of STDs, and promote homosexuality (which is the highest risk factor in the contraction of HIV/AIDS, gonorrhea, and syphilis.) PPFA suggests highly risky "outercourse", such as STD-prone oral or anal sex, as an abstinence alternative. Promiscuity and anal intercourse increase the risk of anal cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. But abstinence doesn't generate a profit for Planned Parenthood. Risky behavior does.

8. They promote bondage sex to teens.

Because teen sexual behavior isn't already risky enough, Planned Parenthood encourages BDSM (Bondage, Discipline, Sadism, Masochism). Do we really want our youth practicing sexual violence? Oh, and "no" doesn't really mean "no".

In PPFA's sex tutorial for teens, it encourages creating a "safeword" other than "no". Here are some safewords: "Don't trust your teens with Planned Parenthood."

7. They don't trust parents.

Planned Parenthood doesn't even mention "parents" in their latest Annual Report. They think parents are dangerous. PPFA fights against every parental notification law (here, here, here, here, and here) regarding a minor's reproductive health, declaring: "... they put teens at risk for abuse at the hands of their parents." They want full, unrestricted access to our children.

6. They fail to report rape.

Planned Parenthood has been found to repeatedly protect sexual abusers instead of victims. Live Action caught them in undercover videos willing to aid and abet sex traffickers. PPFA called the exposé a "hoax", yet fired one of their medical directors as a result.

They don't take sexual abuse seriously. Planned Parenthood proudly partnered with faux feminist Lena Dunham to promote her Not That Kinda Girl book tour. In the book, Dunham falsely claimed she had been raped and boasted about molesting her younger sister.

5. They don't "know" when life begins.

What real healthcare organization denies basic science? Planned Parenthood President, Cecile Richards, claims we don't know when a human becomes a human.

Embryology, the scientific study of embryonic and fetal development, has been certain of this well-known fact for a long time. Dr. Micheline Matthews-Roth, of Harvard University Medical School, testified to the Senate back in 1981: "It is scientifically correct to say than an individual human life begins at conception."

4. They fail minorities.

In NYC — the home of Planned Parenthood — more black babies are aborted than born alive: 1,101 are aborted for every 1,000 born alive. PPFA calls this "reproductive justice," falsely claiming it's due to lack of access to reproductive healthcare.

Black abortion rates are 5 times higher than whites and twice as high as Hispanics even though Hispanics have higher poverty rates than blacks (24% versus 21.5%) and higher uninsured rates (17% versus 10.5%). NYC has the highest abortion rate (36.3 abortions per 1,000 women ages 15-44) and an epidemic of STDs yet the most prevalent access to contraception.

3. They are more political than medical.

"We aim to be a kick butt political organization," declared Cecile Richards in the New York Times.

She also keynoted at the past few Democratic National Conventions — hardly non-partisan — endorsing Democratic nominees. Planned Parenthood Action Fund, which is funded millions by PPFA, spent millions endorsing Hillary Clinton. In 2016, 99% (or $669,935) of Planned Parenthood's Congressional election funding went to pro-abortion Democrats. Less than 1% (or $10,000) went to two pro-abortion Republicans. Public schools are fertile ground for recruiting activists.

2. They are corrupt.

Planned Parenthood is a billion-dollar, self-policing business that has overbilled taxpayer-funded programs $127.9 million. PPFA had to repay a small fraction of their Medicaid fraud ($4.3 million) back to Texas and the federal government in 2013.

The DOJ, which investigated the case, stated: "We are very pleased to settle this matter for an amount of money that addresses what was, in the Government's view, an abuse of programs that are extremely important to the well-being of many American women."

1. They kill human beings.

The first black PPFA president, Faye Wattleton, at least admitted what abortion really is: "I think we have deluded ourselves into believing that people don't know that abortion is killing. So any pretense that abortion is not killing is a signal of our ambivalence, a signal that we cannot say yes, it kills a fetus, but it is the woman's body and therefore ultimately her choice."

The fetus, or Latin for "children," is not part of anyone's body but a distinct human with separate DNA. Last year, PPFA reported killing 328,348 unique human beings. Abortions bring in 80% of their 'health services' revenue enabling a $77.5 million profit last year.

This is simply a case study in Marketing 101. PPFA perpetuates the need for their "services". They target our young, and public schools are more than willing to expose students to the medical malfeasance. Planned Parenthood misinforms. Teens comply. Customers created. Treat and repeat.

Our teens deserve much better protection than this.