Tori Kelly, Lecrae Team Up for Duet Offering Hope to Those Battling Cancer (Video)

Grammy Award-winning Hip Hop artist Lecrae and mainstream pop star Tori Kelly have teamed up for a long-awaited duet to help spread hope to those battling cancer.

(Photo: Social Media vis Rapzilla.com)Tori Kelly and Lecrae release new single "I'll Find You," June, 2017.

Reach Records founder Lecrae took to social media on Thursday to share that his long anticipated single with Best New Artist Grammy nominee Kelly would be released Friday.

"Life is a precious gift. A gift we often take for granted until it is threatened. Pain can be a haunting reminder to appreciate every waking moment. So we wrote a song to share our hope in the midst of that pain," the emcee wrote in an Instagram post shortly after announcing the duet.

He went on to reveal the inspiration behind the song but did not say which of their family members or friends are battling the deadly disease.

"At the time of this song's composition, some of our loved ones were battling cancer. We wanted to encourage them to hold on and tell them we are here waiting, hoping, praying, and fighting with them. Some have been released from their pain forever, others are still fighting. Hold on," he added.

Lecrae first posted a picture disclosing the lyrics from the upcoming song and announced the title, "I'll Find You." "I'll Find You" is possibly the follow-up single to "Blessings" off of Lecrae's next album.

"I'm hanging on by a thread/ And all I'm clinging to is prayers/ And every breath is like a battle/ I feel like I ain't come prepared/ And deaths knockin on the front door/ Pain's creeping thru the back/ Fear's crawling thru the windows/ Waiting for em to attack/ They say 'Don't get bitter get better'/ I'm workin on switchin them letters/ But tell God I'mma need a whole lotta hope keeping it together/ I'm smilin in everyone's face/ I'm crying whenever they leave the room/ They don't know the battle I face/ They don't understand what I'm going thru/ The world trynna play with my soul/ I'm just tryna find where to go/ I'm tryna remember the way/ I'm tryna get back to my home/ But I can't do this on my own/ That's why I'm just trusting in you/ Cause I don't [know] where else to go/ And I don't know what else to do," the lyrics read.

This will likewise be Kelly's first new song of the year, not counting her cover of "Don't Worry 'Bout a Thing" she did for the movie "Sing."

