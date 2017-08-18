'Total War: Warhammer 2' News: Skaven Revealed to Be Fourth Race to Join the Game

With the release only a month away, "Total War: Warhammer 2" has finally unveiled the fourth race: the Skaven. The rat horde will join the already announced High Elves, Dark Elves and Lizardmen in the turn-based strategy and real-time tactics video game.

Sega/Creative Assembly A promotional image for "Total War: Warhammer 2."

Also known as the Ratmen, the Skaven are led by warlord Queek Headtaker and Lord Skrolk. They are a "highly numerous species who inhabit vast subterranean lairs" who have come to the surface to "spread pestilence and mayhem."

This means bringing their war machines to the gates of Ulthuan, corrupting the High Elf strongholds and laying claim to the vortex themselves. To ordinary city-folk, these creatures are nothing but a myth, however, as they are about to find out, they are all too real.

First, there are sightings, and then come the invasion with hordes of rat-men with their hideous siege engine and of course, the occasional doomwheel. Because what would be better than a giant hamster wheel bristling with guns to symbolize a race of giant weird mutant rats?

"Total War: Warhammer 2" will allow players to use these units along with the weirdest of the Skaven units. The rats also have a few rules on the map that separate them from the other races.

This comes in the form of corruption in territories they inhabit. The corruption increases the level of civil unrest in favor of gaining battlefield benefits. Areas with heavy corruption can serve to replenish troops as they can be summoned even mid-battle.

The Skaven are simple, they don't look for gold or glory, only food to sustain their huge population. However, the means they are willing to employ and the havoc they bring certainly cements their reputation as vermin.

"Total War: Warhammer 2" is set to be released for Microsoft Windows PC on Thursday, Sept. 28.