'Toy Story 4' Release Date, Plot News, Updates: Pixar Writer Debunks 'Fake' Backstory of Andy's Dad; Consultant Stands By Claims

As "Toy Story 4" is being put together at Pixar, countless stories and theories have been cropping up online about what could be the new installment's potential plot. There have also been versions and interpretations of some of the characters' backstory that people assume could find its way to the new movie.

REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth "Toy Story" season 4 will arrive in theaters in 2019.

One such backstory that has been floating around on the internet in the last few weeks involves Andy, the boy at the center of the movie, and his father. "Toy Story" consultant Mike Mozart related in an interview with the Super Carlin Brothers on their YouTube channel that he knew its "true" backstory.

Mozart said that Pixar writer Joe Ranft told him Andy's dad died of polio and Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) was originally the dad's toy. Specifically, Andy's dad asked his son to retrieve the toy from a box, but when the son came back to show this to his father, he was already lifeless on his death bed.

Ranft passed away in 2005, hence, Mozart claims might be hard to verify. Except, someone did speak up to debunk what Mozart said. In one single tweet, Pixar writer Andrew Stanton, who co-wrote the three "Toy Story" installments, said it's "complete and utter fake news."

Complete and utter fake news. Everyone go back to your homes. Nothing to see here, folks. #Iwasthere https://t.co/06j37YKKt2 — andrew stanton (@andrewstanton) June 24, 2017

Mozart, however, stood by his claims. "The story was told to me by Joe Ranft about 12 to 14 years ago over lunch," he said via Huffington Post. He doesn't, however, take it against Stanton for speaking out.

Fans of "Toy Story" have been wondering about Andy's father for decades as he has never appeared in any of the installments. Will "Toy Story 4" finally reveal the real score? Disney/Pixar has set the fourth movie for a 2019 theater release.