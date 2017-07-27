Toyota to Make Electric Cars Available for Sale by 2022

REUTERS / Yuya Shino Toyota to produce electric cars

The automobile market has a lot of issues to address, especially in a world with a massive carbon footprint that continues to damage the environment to live in. And in an admirable effort to contribute to society's goal of preserving what can still be preserved, reports reveal that Toyota is working on producing electric cars, aiming to have it for sale in the market by 2022.

Japanese newspaper Chunichi Shimbun reported that Toyota's electric cars will offer a lot of ambitious features such as increased driving range and reduced charging time. The latter feature is the most significant as the report also stated that Toyota's upcoming cars will be equipped with solid-state batteries that will charge it in just a few minutes.

Currently, electric vehicles use lithium ion batteries, which can be recharged at an average time of 20–30 minutes, even with the help of fast chargers. Meanwhile, the driving range is usually at 185–250 miles. So far, the automotive giant has yet to comment on specific product plans, but spokeswoman Kayo Doi has said that Toyota is aiming to commercialize solid-state batteries by 2022.

"There's a pretty long distance between the lab bench and manufacturing," said CLSA auto analyst Christopher Richter. "2022 is ages away, and a lot can change in the meantime."

The pressure to be as environmental-friendly as possible has been felt by other companies like BMW, who is planning to release its own line of electric vehicles in the next 10 years. Considering Toyota has the reputation of being economic both in fuel and repairs, fans are eagerly anticipating the electric cars and what it could mean for the automobile market and for the rest of the world. 2022 may seem like eons away, but fans have absolute faith in what Toyota plans to bring.