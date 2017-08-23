'Train Sim World: Great Western Express' Release Date News: New Passenger Line Launches Aug. 24

"Train Sim World: Great Western Express" is on track for its release on Thursday, Aug. 24. This downloadable content pack adds passengers and commuter trains through a simulation of one of Britain's iconic railways, the Great Western, running from London Paddington to Reading.

Dovetail Games has announced the release date, along with pre-order details, of this new commuter train simulation pack for their base game, the "Train Sim World: CSX Heavy Haul," through a news update on their official website.

Running a commuter route from the busy London Paddington terminal will be a test of mettle and attention to detail, as players try to keep to the rulebook as they look out for traffic and detour signals, all the while running at up to 125 miles per hour along the Great Western Main Line.

Three different locomotives will offer a range of experience from high-speed express runs to freight transfers under a tight schedule. Players can also take off their engineer's cap and enjoy the ride as a passenger, should they choose.

The game is also available on Steam for the PC via special pre-order promos. For existing players who already have their copy of "Train Sim World: CSX Heavy Haul," they can avail of the new DLC for a special price of £9.99 or about $13 — a savings of about 46 percent. The promo ends on Sep. 15.

There's also a bundle that puts together the base game with the "Train Sim World: Great Western Express" DLC for £29.99 or about $38, representing a discount of 43 percent.

"Train Sim World" on the Xbox, meanwhile, will also be getting the 4K resolution treatment when the Xbox One X launches in November, according to Videogamer.

The video below shows how Dovetail Games chose the Great Western Railway to bring a complete and faithful passenger train experience to "Train Sim World" fans. The "Train Sim World: Great Western Express" DLC is out on Thursday, Aug. 24 for the Xbox One and PC via Steam.