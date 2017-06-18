'Transformers 5' Release Date, Latest News: Film's Official Runtime Revealed

Earlier this June, it was reported that "Transformers: The Last Knight" would be the longest film in the "Transformers" franchise. However, it turned out that the upcoming film was actually one of the shortest. During the past few days, the official runtime of "The Last Knight" was revealed, and it laid to rest the rumors about its length in comparison to its predecessors.

Facebook/transformersmoviePromotional photo for "Transformers: The Last Knight"

When rumors about "The Last Knight" being the longest "Transformers" movie came out, film director Michael Bay was quick to deny it as he took to Twitter to say that the upcoming film is actually "shorter than the last 3 movies by a lot." Now that the British Board of Film Classification has finally revealed how long the film will run, fans can finally stop making speculations about its being the shortest or longest in the franchise.

"The Last Knight" will have a runtime of two hours and 29 minutes, relatively shorter than the previously rumored three hours and two minutes runtime. Although the film will run for more than two hours, the film is actually the second shortest film in the "Transformers" franchise, next to the original 2007 film that ran for two hours and 24 minutes.

Since the first "Transformers" film, the movies in the franchise only got longer and longer. The second film in the franchise, "Revenge of the Fallen," ran for two hours and 30 minutes. The third and fourth films, "Dark of the Moon" and "Age of Extinction," ran for two hours and 34 minutes as well as two hours and 45 minutes, respectively. With the recent revelation of "The Last Knight's" official runtime, however, it looks like the fifth film is set to break this pattern.

Another credible source that confirmed "The Last Knight's" runtime, IMDb, revealed that the film will run for two hours and 28 minutes, one minute shorter than the runtime revealed by the British Board of Film Classification. According to reports, the official runtime includes 10 minutes of credits so fans can expect the actual movie to run for just around two hours and 15 minutes.

"Transformers: The Last Knight" hits theaters on June 21.