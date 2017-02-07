'Transformers 5' Spoilers, News: 'The Last Knight' Will Be Michael Bay's Last 'Transformers' Film

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Michael Bay has confirmed that "Transformers 5: The Last Knight" will be the last film in the franchise that he will direct — something that is "bittersweet" for the director.

In a statement he shared on his personal website, Bay, who helmed all the "Transformers" movies released so far, confirmed that the film will indeed be his swan song in the series.

"With every Transformers film, I've said it would be my last. I see the 120 million fans around the world who see these movies, the huge theme park lines to the ride and the amazing Make- A-Wish kids who visit my sets, and it somehow keeps drawing me back," he said.

"I love doing these movies. This film was especially fun to shoot. But, this time might really be it. So I'm blowing this one out," he went on to say about "Transformers 5."

This suggests that while the upcoming "Transformers" movie will likely be the last one he will be involved in as a director, Bay suggested in his letter that he could still come back for more.

He appears to have enjoyed his more-than-a-decade-long stint with "Transformers" and it is likely that Bay will miss working on them. Hasbro and Paramount Pictures have massive plans for the franchise so it is not unlikely for the director to find his way back in the near future. At the moment, however, "Transformers 5" stands as his final film in the franchise.

In the same heartfelt letter, Bay also provided a tease about "The Last Knight," saying that it will both be a "final chapter and a new beginning" for the massive droid-filled series.

"I can safely say that there's never been a Transformers film with the huge visual scope and expansive mythology as this movie, The Last Knight," he said.

Along with the statement, a trailer for the movie was also released as a Super Bowl spot. Fans can view it below.

"Transformers 5: The Last Knight" hits the big screen June 23.