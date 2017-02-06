'Transformers: The Last Knight' Release Date, News: Big Game Spot Reveals a Grueling Battle; Is This Michael Bay's Last?

The fifth installment of the Transformers franchise is shaping up to be an epic face-off between mankind and an impending danger that seeks to destroy the world. The latest commercial for the movie adds more to the excitement as it reveals more of what could possibly be the last stand.

YouTube/ Transformers: The Last Knight "Transformers: The Last Knight" arrives in cinemas on June 23, 2017.

In the extended big game spot, a gigantic sphere-like entity is seen looming into Earth, creating destruction. Humans try to fight back, but with only Bumblebee seemingly the only one left to stand by their side, it is going to be very difficult. The fact that Optimus Prime returns and looks as if he has turned against his former allies is yet another blow to their chances.

Despite the ominous feel of the teaser, fans can almost rest assured that Bumblebee won't be dying in this film, as he's bound to star in his own spinoff film. Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told Collider that there may be subtle connections between "Transformers: The Last Knight" and Bumblebee's solo movie. The only question though, is if Michael Bay will still be directing it.

Last Feb. 3, Bay, the long-time director for the franchise, took to Facebook to insinuate that he may be leaving after the last installment. He mentioned in his post, "It's bittersweet for me. With every Transformers film, I've said it would be my last ... But, this time might really be it. So I'm blowing this one out."

Despite his direct words on such a possibility, there are those who think that this may just be a publicity stunt. Gizmodo has compiled every single attempt of Bay saying that he's quitting the franchise, yet he returns either way. This warning of his should probably be taken with a grain of salt as he has done it in the past, but only time will tell.

"Transformers: The Last Knight" will be rolling out in theaters on June 23, 2017.