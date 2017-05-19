'Transformers: The Last Knight' Release Date, Plot Rumors: Paramount Drops New Trailer Featuring Cade Yeager, Sir Edmund Burton

The premiere date of "Transformers: The Last Knight" is just a month away, and many people are excited to know more about the upcoming movie. Luckily for fans, Paramount Pictures has released a new explosive trailer for the next film in the "Transformers" franchise.

Youtube/Transformers: The Last KnightA screenshot from the official trailer of "Transformers: The Last Knight."

The new international trailer for "Transformers: The Last Knight" is packed with action and offers plenty of new footage from the highly-anticipated movie. It provides a glimpse of Cade Yeager, to be played by Mark Wahlberg, where he meets with Sir Edmund Burton to know more about the Transformers and the reason they keep returning to planet Earth. Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins was tapped to play the English lord in the upcoming film.

Aside from Cade Yeager and Sir Edmund Burton, other characters featured in the new clip are Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Hot Rod. The trailer is believed to be the final one to be released before the film officially hits theaters next month.

"Transformers: The Last Knight" will destroy the "core myths" of the franchise as it gives a whole new meaning to being a hero. As the movie opens, the Humans and Transformers are at war and Optimus Prime is nowhere to be found.

Written by "Iron Man" writers Art Marcum and Matt Holloway and directed by Michael Bay, the movie also stars Laura Haddock, Josh Duhamel, Stanley Tucci, Jerrod Carmichael, Isabela Moner and Liam Garrigan.

Part of the movie's description reads: "The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. The hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours."

The film is the fifth installment in the "Transformers" franchise. According to Bay, fans should expect the film to give a "fresh look into the Transformers."

"Transformers: The Last Knight" is set to premiere in U.S. theaters on June 21.