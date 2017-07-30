'True Detective' Season 3 Cast News, Air Date: Mahershala Ali Officially Signs On; Finished Scripts 'Are Terrific'

REUTERS/Mike Blake Oscar winner Mahershala Ali will star in the potential third season of HBO's 'True Detective.'

"True Detective" fans have a reason to rejoice, as HBO programming president Casey Bloys recently revealed that a third season is close to becoming official.

HBO may have not yet renewed "True Detective" for season 3, but it already has a notable name attached to play the lead. Mahershala Ali, who is known for his Academy Award-winning performance in "Moonlight," has been tapped for a role in the new season.

Bloys also revealed at the Television Critics Association press tour that five scripts have already been written for the potential third season.

"They are terrific. ... I was very impressed and excited," Bloys teased (via Deadline). "We are talking to directors, and when we have a director we want to hire, it will be a go."

The first season of "True Detective" was helmed by Cary Fukunaga, while the second season brought in a number of directors that included Justin Lin, Jeremy Podeswa and Miguel Sapochnik. However, none of the previous directors will be returning for season 3.

It was previously reported that David Milch of "Deadwood" fame was hired to work with Nic Pizzolatto, who created the series. Pizzolatto wrote the entire first season himself and received help from Scott Lasser on the second installment. And while he will not be returning as showrunner for the potential third season, Milch has not been named as his replacement. It remains to be seen who will act as showrunner should "True Detective" get renewed.

Bloys revealed that they are being careful not to make the same mistake of rushing to produce content. Season 2 of the series, which starred Vince Vaughn, Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams, was hurriedly completed and notoriously received mixed reviews as a result. It was a different response from the critically acclaimed first season, which starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates.