'True Detective' Season 3 News, Air Date: HBO Officially Renews Anthology Series With Jeremy Saulnier at the Helm

REUTERS/Mike Blake Oscar winner Mahershala Ali will star in the third season of HBO's 'True Detective.'

After years of waiting, HBO has finally renewed "True Detective" for a second season, with a new director at its helm.

According to Deadline, HBO has tapped Jeremy Saulnier to work as director with creator Nic Pizzolatto. Saulnier is known for his writing and directing work on 2013's "Blue Ruin" and 2015's "Greem Room."

A gruesome crime will be at the center of the upcoming season, which will be set in the Ozarks. There will also be a mystery that has spanned decades and will unfold in three different time periods.

As previously reported, Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali has been enlisted to portray the lead character. He will bring life to the role of Northwest Arkansas state police detective Wayne Hays.

"I'm tremendously thrilled to be working with artists at the level of Mahershala and Jeremy. I hope the material can do justice to their talents, and we're all very excited to tell this story," Pizzolatto said in a statement.

Pizzolatto has already written a total of five scripts for the new season. Apart from the script for episode 4, Pizzolatto wrote everything himself, much like the critically acclaimed first season of the anthology series. HBO programming president Casey Bloys previously praised the new scripts, and he recently echoed his statements again.

"Nic has written truly remarkable scripts," Bloys said. "With his ambitious vision and Mahershala Ali and Jeremy Saulnier aboard, we are excited to embark on the next installment of 'True Detective.'"

The third season of "True Detective" was stuck in development for a while after the second season was not well-received by critics and audiences alike. In contrast, its debut season, which starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, was widely praised. In order to avoid the same results as season 2, it was important for HBO not to rush Pizzolatto to write more content.

A premiere date has yet to be announced.