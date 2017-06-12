'True Detective' Season 3 News: Nic Pizzolatto Has Written First Two Episodes; HBO Not Rushing Production

After almost two years off air, it seems like there might still be hope for "True Detective" season 3. Recent reports have revealed that the HBO show is currently in development.

HBO Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn in "True Detective" season 2.

Entertainment Weekly exclusively reported that creator Nic Pizzolatto has written the first two episodes of "True Detective" season 3. Pizzolatto is also collaborating with Emmy-winning writer and producer David Milch.

Milch's creative experience is expected to give "True Detective" season 3 the added boost it needs. He previously worked on critically acclaimed dramas "Deadwood" and "NYPD Blue." However, the extent of Milch's work with Pizzolatto has not been revealed.

For now, HBO has not yet picked up "True Detective" season 3 and no official showrunner has been appointed yet.

"True Detective" started its run on television to high acclaim. The first season won Emmy Awards for Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series, Outstanding Main Title Design and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. However, "True Detective" season 2 fell into a sophomore slump. Despite an all-star cast, the second season did not generate the same ratings of its predecessor.

According to Variety, HBO suggested several options for "True Detective" season 3. It was either they hire a group of writers to work with Pizzolatto or they bring a new showrunner into the fold. Either way, Pizzolatto would remain an executive producer on the series.

The seemingly rushed production period for "True Detective" season 2 is said to be one of the reasons why it flopped. The first season was a long-gestating project as Pizzolatto had been working on it since July 2010, nearly four years before it premiered on HBO in January 2014.

It seems that HBO is trying to rectify this mistake by allowing Pizzolatto more time to develop the third installment. In January, HBO original programming president Casey Bloys said that Pizzolatto has been going back and forth with ideas for the third installment.

Bloys added, "I don't want to rush it. I don't want to do anything just to get it on the air."

No "True Detective" season 3 release date has been confirmed yet.