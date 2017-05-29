Trump's Budget Targets Sanctuary Cities with Immigration Reform Proposal

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has released a budget proposal where terms of immigration reform are aimed at sanctuary cities. The plans to compel these local cities to assist the federal government are part of the appendix of Trump's budget proposal.

Reuters/Yuri GripasPresident Donald Trump's FY2018 budget is seen printed at the Government Publishing Office in Washington, U.S.

The Trump administration released the budget proposal for 2018 last Tuesday and could allegedly widen the definition of sanctuary cities. The budget faced much criticism, leaving members of the Congress, even those from his party, skeptical about the president's provisions.

Some of the surprises in President Trump's budget proposal are the suggested immigration-related reforms written in the 1,284-page appendix.

Most of these proposals are targeted at sanctuary cities and jurisdictions that are not identified as such but still implement policies that restrict their cooperation with federal government, Business Insider confirms.

Based on the budget proposal, local cities would be required to disclose information on immigrant removability, inmate schedules, home and work addresses, and contact information of individuals suspected of being illegal immigrants.

It is also proposed that federal government would be able to compel local authorities to hold suspected illegal immigrants for up to 48 hours to give way for the former to take custody of them.

Philip Wolgin, managing director of immigration policy at the Liberal Center for American Progress, shared his thoughts on Trump's budget proposal (via USA Today).

"This would be a radical re-definition of immigration law. I am deeply, deeply troubled by this change. It makes me angry," stated Wolgin.

Unfortunately, local cities have no power to prevent the proposed provisions from Trump's budget. The current law restricts them from lobbying a policy that will limit local cities in disclosing immigrant information with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).