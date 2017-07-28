'Tsuredure Children' Episode 5 Spoilers: Unrequited Love and Mutual Pining to be Featured in 'Watching You From Afar'?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anthology anime series “Tsuredure Children,” which is about young love and all its ups and downs.

Is the gloomy Chizuru finally starting to feel a hint of attraction for Sugawara? Their love story continues to unfold in unexpected ways on the next episode of the Japanese short-form anime series, "Tsuredure Children."

The previous episode saw Chizuru doing a favor for a friend by handing that friend's love letter to Sugawara. The idea of receiving a letter from Chizuru would've been enough to make Sugawara's day, but when Chizuru told him it's a letter from her friend, he said he was flattered while also telling Chizuru not to stress about his answer too much.

Their conversation then turned to a "what-if" question. What if it were Sugawara who confesses to Chizuru? The self-confessed gloomy girl said she wouldn't know what to do, and in order not to pressure the girl he liked, Sugawara once again kept himself from confessing. But as Chizuru watched Sugawara walking away, she began imagining the kind guy hugging her from behind and telling her, "I love you."

Could the next episode titled "Watching You From Afar" see some significant development in Chizuru and Sugawara's story? Will the other stories featured in the previous episode be given some form of continuation? Could the title be hinting at a very collection of stories that are full of angst and unrequited love? Will the couples be mutually pining for each other without ever mustering the courage to confess? Or will there be stories that actually have a promising end?

The series is based on an ongoing Japanese web manga of the same name that is written and illustrated by Toshiya Wakabayashi. Studio Gokumi is producing the short-form anime adaptation that began airing on July 4.

"Tsuredure Children" airs on Tuesdays at 11:15 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Other scheduling information and online resources are available on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.