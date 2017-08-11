'Turn' Season 4 Spoilers: The War Comes to an End; the Fate of the Culper Ring to be Revealed

Facebook/TurnAMC A promotional image for AMC's "Turn: Washington's Spies" season 4.

Season 4 of AMC's 1960s inspired drama series "Turn: Washington's Spies" is coming to an end this weekend.

Unfortunately, the historical drama's fourth season is also its last. However, the show will definitely leave the viewers with a memorable finale.

The finale episode is said to see the fate of the Culper Ring being revealed, the American War of Independence coming to an end, the settling of accounts between shadows and spies, and most importantly, America facing the struggle to begin again.

It will also feature a tortuous showdown between Abe (Jamie Bell) and the British army's Colonel John Graves Simcoe (Samuel Roukin).



Roukin recently talked about his character's fate with AMC, revealing that Simcoe will be at "his lowest point ever" even though he was spared from death by Major Edmund Hewlett (Burn Gorman) in the previous episode.

"This is, ultimately, a chance at life that he doesn't deserve, but the road to it is rough," the actor said. "His whole world is dismantled, and he also has to face the fact that his whole way of operating has resulted in him having nobody around him that matters," he went on to say.

He added that Simcoe has to go on a "journey of discovery" to get to know himself and his place in the world.

The AMC historical drama series is based on Alexander Rose's book, "Washington's Spies: The Story of America's First Spy Ring," which was published in 2007.

It stars Jamie Bell as Abraham "Abe" Woodhull, a farmer who finds himself in an underground spy ring against the escalating pressure of the British army occupants, after his childhood friends Benjamin Talmadge (Seth Numrich), Caleb Brewster (Daniel Henshall) and lover Anna Strong (Heather Lind) had dragged him into it.

At the end of season 4 episode 9, Abe's safety was put at risk. Will he be able to make it out alive in the show's ultimate finale?

While history books did say that he would, that does not mean the show cannot add its own twist.

"Turn: Washington's Spies" concludes with season 4 episode 10 titled "Washington's Spies" on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.