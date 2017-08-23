'Twin Peaks' Season 3 Spoilers: Fans Bid Farewell to a Beloved Character

Facebook/TwinPeaksOnShowtime A promotional image for "Twin Peaks"

In the latest episode of the "Twin Peaks" season 3, fans of the Showtime series said goodbye to one of the show's most beloved characters.

Episode 15 started off great, with the much-awaited union of Norma (Peggy Lipton) and Big Ed (Everett McGill). It was a brief encounter, but it satisfied the long wait of the fans. However, despite the hopeful tone that the episode started off in, the story drifted to darkness not long after that.

Steven (Caleb Landry Jones), who was having an affair with Gersten (Alicia Witt), ended his own life, and Duncan Todd (Patrick Fischler) was murdered. James (James Marshall) and Freddie (Jake Wardle) went behind bars, where Chad (John Pirruccello) and Naido (Nae) have been stuck in.

But the most unfortunate event of them all was the death of a fan-favorite character, Margaret Lanterman, a.k.a. The Log Lady (Catherine E. Coulson). She called Hawk (Michael Horse) to inform him that she was about to die. What made the scene even more emotional was the fact that the actress herself was also dying at the time of filming.

After battling cancer, Coulson passed away at the age of 71 in 2015.

Meanwhile, "Twin Peaks" season 3 returns this Sunday with episode 16. As of writing, there is no available preview or synopsis for the upcoming episode.

With only three more episodes left for the current season, fans are still wondering what is going on with Audrey (Sherilyn Fenn) and what will happen to the real Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan), who has been stuck inside the mind of his doppelganger, Dougie Jones.

Hopefully, the remaining episodes will provide an answer for these and all the other burning questions that have popped up in the duration of "Twin Peaks" season 3.

"Twin Peaks" airs Sundays on Showtime. The current season will conclude on Sep. 3 with a two-part finale.