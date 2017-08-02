'Twin Peaks: The Return' Season 3 Spoilers: Iconic Character Audrey Horne Returns, Her Past to Be Revealed?

Fans of "Twin Peaks" finally saw the return of Audrey Horne, portrayed by Sherilyn Fenn. Meanwhile, "Twin Peaks: The Return" may never answer the questions that fans have for the show.

Facebook/TwinPeaksonShowtime Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn) has returned to "Twin Peaks."

Previously on "Twin Peaks" Part 12, Audrey finally appeared, giving fans that nostalgic feeling of a school girl swaying to jazz music only she can hear inside her head. However, the Audrey that reappeared has changed a lot from her character back then.

From an innocent school girl, Audrey has grown into an unhappily married woman frantically searching for her true love while despising her son who apparently beats people to death.

Many fans are wondering how the sweet Audrey turned into such a miserable person. Before her appearance, Audrey was revealed to be in a coma since the storyline of the original series ended. Other than that, nothing is known yet about what happened to Audrey in between those years.

There are speculations that Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) raped Audrey, unfortunately leading to the birth of Richard (Eamon Farren). However, that storyline has yet to be confirmed.

Questions were also raised as to why Audrey would marry Charlie (Clark Middleton). TVLine suspected that Audrey has turned into Catherine Martell (Piper Laurie) from the original series, the woman whom she saw as a wreck and who was always sleeping with her father.

Unfortunately, "Twin Peaks" may never provide an answer to the many mysteries that it has presented to its viewers. As IGN pointed out, the show has banked on luring in their viewers with mysteries that they try to solve but won't succeed until the show gives them an answer.

On the next episode of "Twin Peaks," it appears that Charlie will have some confessing to do. The episode 13 listing from Showtime reads, "What story is that, Charlie?"

Watch "Twin Peaks" season 3 every Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on Showtime.