U.K. Teachers Say Transgender, LGBTQ Issues Should Be Taught in Nursery Schools; Christians Protest

Teachers in Britain want to teach children as young as two years old about transgender and LGBTQ issues, a plan that's strongly being opposed by faith-based groups.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/KRISTIAN JUUL PEDERSEN) Children at a nursery school in the U.K. listen attentively to their teacher.

Last week, the National Union of Teachers (NUT) called on its members during their annual conference in Wales to promote LGBTQ issues to children, including those in nursery schools, Fox News reported.

"It is far better that children are provided with accurate information in the classroom rather than inaccurate information in the playground," a NUT booklet said.

"It is important for a modern forward-thinking society to understand and embrace differences within our communities," NUT Secretary Kevin Courtney said in a statement. "Schools are ideally placed to do this."

However, Christian Concern, a Christian lobby group in the U.K. said the initiative should be opposed.

On its website, the group noted that "there is pressure on schools from lobby groups and some MPs to promote homosexuality and impose inappropriate sex education on younger children."

The group believes that the "ultimate responsibility for educating children lies with the parents, not the State."

Andrea Williams, chief executive of Christian Concern, said teaching sex and relationship education to young children would be "devastating" and risks "robbing them of their innocence."

"Sexuality is not an issue for toddlers," she said. "The more paper tigers we create the more confused our children will become. When will common sense prevail?"

Laura Perrins, co-editor of the Conservative Woman website, also blasted the proposal.

"It seems nothing is off-limits for adult bullies who want to use young children as a tool in their misguided agenda," Perrins said in a statement.

In the U.S. a planned LGBT "acceptance week" designed to teach middle school students about the LGBT issues was criticized by parents in a suburb of San Francisco, CP reported earlier this month.

Parents at Windmere Ranch Middle School in San Ramon, California, launched an online petition against the school's LGBT acceptance week, which was supposed to begin on April 11.

In their petition, the parents said the school's acceptance week is discriminatory since special public effort is focused solely on the LGBT community.

The parents expressed concern that the school will use LGBT acceptance week as an outlet to indoctrinate their children.