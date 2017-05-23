U.N. Urges Indonesia to Free Jailed Christian Governor

The United Nations (U.N.) has stepped into the case of Basuki Tjahaja Purnama by coming out with a statement urging the Indonesian authorities to release the former governor of Jakarta from jail. It also called on the government to repeal the blasphemy law as it undermines the religious tolerance the country is known for.

Antara Foto/Yulius Satria Wijaya/Via ReutersSupporters of former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama hold a rally outside the gate of the Mobile Police Brigade headquarters where he is being detained, in Depok, south of Jakarta, Indonesia on May 10, 2017 in this photo taken by Antara Foto.

Purnama, more popularly known as Ahok, is the first Christian governor of the Indonesian capital. The election in November 2014 of Ahok, who is of Chinese descent, was a major feat for religious and ethnic minorities in the world's largest Muslim population.

Ahok, however, lost his reelection bid last month for allegedly committing blasphemy after he quoted a passage in the Koran used by his opponent that supposedly forbids Muslims from voting leaders of other religions. Aside from losing the election, he was also sentenced to two years in jail.

The statement issued by three U.N. experts criticized the government for trying to appease incitement to religious intolerance and discrimination instead of speaking out against hate speech delivered by leaders of the protests. Upholding the verdict, it continued, would undermine the freedom of religion enjoyed by Indonesians.

It called on the government to reverse Ahok's sentence or extend to him whatever form of clemency that may be available under Indonesian law. The joint statement was supported by U.N. Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, Ahmed Shaheed; and on freedom of opinion and expression, David Kaye; and the Independent Expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order, Alfred de Zayas.

Meanwhile, Ahok's lawyer, Wayan Sudirta, withdrew the appeal he filed against his conviction. The counsel didn't give any reason except to say that his client believes in the state ideology that stresses belief not in one religion but in one God. "That's his way of life, he wants to serve the people, believe in the Bible, believe in God's plan," the lawyer said.