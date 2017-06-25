U.S. Rejects U.N. Resolution Calling for Access to Safe Abortions

The United States on Thursday rejected a United Nations (UN) resolution on eliminating violence against women because it called for the continuance of giving access to safe abortions for all women in countries where it is legal. The resolution, introduced by Canada, was adopted by consensus.

Jason Mack, first secretary to the U.N. in Geneva said the U.S. "must dissociate from the consensus" specifically on access to safe abortions as "[w]e do not recognize abortion as a method of family planning, nor do we support abortion in our reproductive health assistance."

The council said women and girls are at higher risk of sexual violence in wars and post-conflict situations and require access to health care, psychosocial support and legal aid. But the U.S. delegation said they supported the resolution in "spirit," but not its call for a "comprehensive sexual and health care services" and "safe abortion where such services are permitted by national law."

The Trump administration has, from the start, taken a consistent pro-life stance. First, it appointed pro-lifer Nikki Haley to serve as U.S. ambassador to the U.N. The former South Carolina governor stood by her pro-life principles during her confirmation hearing at the Senate.

On Jan. 23, President Donald Trump signed an executive order blocking federal funding to foreign organizations that perform or provide information about abortions. The assertion that abortion is not considered to be a family planning method is consistent with international agreements such as the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development.

In April, the U.S. pulled funding from the U.N. Population Fund over its cooperation with China's Two-Child Policy. The U.S. State Department has accused China's of using coercive abortion and involuntary sterilization as part of its family planning policies.