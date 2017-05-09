UFC 211 Preview, Fight Card, Latest News: Miocic-dos Santos Headlines Stacked Card

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 211 may not be getting much buzz, but it's arguably the most stacked mixed martial arts (MMA) event this year. The sheer depth of the card is a pleasant surprise. In fact, the bout between former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez and top-10 contender Dustin Poirier isn't even included in the main card.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Peter Gordon)Junior dos Santos at the weigh in for UFC 131, June 10, 2011.

In the main event, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will defend his title against former champion Junior dos Santos. This is going to be a very interesting fight because both fighters have knockout power and they already met before in 2014. Dos Santos walked away the winner that time, but Miocic has been on a roll ever since that loss.

Dos Santos is the underdog, but he is confident he'll be champion again.

"I know that I deserve to be champion again. That message comes over loud and clear every time I sit down and look at this whole division and watch the fights. It's my time now. If I put in good work, it's going to happen. There's nowhere anyone can hide from me. I'm going to find you and I'm going to beat you," dos Santos said, according to the Daily Star.

"I can win again, too, against a fighter I have huge respect for. He hits very hard and has good boxing and wrestling skills but I know I can win," he added.

Women's Strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk will also put her belt on the line against Jéssica Andrade at UFC 211. The undefeated Polish mixed martial artist is one of the most dominant champions in the UFC and she has sat at the top of the weight class for over two years now. Andrade better bring her "A" game against the champion otherwise she may become Jędrzejczyk's latest victim.

Meanwhile, former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar will face rising star Yair Rodríguez in a featherweight bout. Flyweight contender Henry Cejudo is coming off two straight losses and he will be looking to get back in the win column against Sergio Pettis.

The welterweight match between Demian Maia and Jorge Masvidal rounds out the main card.

UFC 211 will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, May 13, at 10 p.m. ET. Fans can also watch it live on pay-per-view.