UFC News 2017: Stipe Miocic to Defend Heavyweight Title Against Junior dos Santos at UFC 211

Wikimedia Commons/Arturo Pardavila III

Stipe Miocic has been on a tear in his previous four fights. After he defeated Mark Hunt in a slugfest at UFC Fight Night 65, he went on to beat Andrei Arlovski at UFC 195 and the victory catapulted him into title contention. Fabrício Werdum was a favorite to retain his heavyweight crown when the two met at UFC 198, but Miocic knocked him out to become the new champion. Thereafter, Miocic also knocked out Alistair Overeem during his first title defense.

The champion looks invincible right now, but he's going to meet the last person to defeat him in his next title defense. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has announced that Miocic will face former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos at UFC 211 in Dallas on May 13.

Miocic will get the chance to avenge the loss, but he has to be careful because dos Santos has always been a dangerous fighter. The former champion was originally scheduled to fight Stefan Struve at UFC Fight Night 105, but the fight was scrapped when Struve injured his shoulder. Now, he'll get the chance to recapture the title.

Dos Santos was a heavy favorite when they fought back in Dec. 2014, but it appears that the tables have turned. Odds consultant Joey Oddessa has told MMAjunkie that Miocic was a 2-to-1 favorite this time around.

"As much as I'd like to see the title go back to Brazil, any momentum is clearly on Miocic's side heading into this rematch. Miocic's been the more active fighter and history would show it's been near impossible to successfully apply any kind of MMA math to pick winners in the UFC heavyweight division," Oddessa said.

"Stipe Miocic has been on a tear and for the first time in Stipe's UFC history, I think the favorite price of -205 may even be a little low. He's finally made me a believer," he added.

The odds may be stacked in Miocic favor this time, but fans should not be counting out dos Santos because a single well-placed punch can always change the fight.