'Uncharted 4: A Thief's End' Official Survival Arena Updates: Nathan Drake to Face More Enemies in New Co-Op Mode

YouTube/PlayStation EU Naughty Dog releases "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" update

A new update will be released for "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" to introduce a new co-op mode alongside the launch of the new game "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" next week.

Naughty Dog's Communications Manager Scott Lowe recently revealed through a blog post on the Official PlayStation website that the 2016-released action-adventure game will receive a brand-new update that will include several character skins from "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" for both Chloe and Nadine, a brand-new playable character, and a new cooperative challenge mode called the Survival Arena.

According to Lowe, the new playable character that will be added to the game will be the antagonist from "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" named Asav. He will be playable on both the Multiplayer and Survival modes of "Uncharted 4."

The Survival Arena, on the other hand, is described as a new Survival co-op mode that brings 100 new waves with new enemy types, Siege zones, and new wave modifiers.

"Survival Arena offers thousands of potential encounter combinations for you and up to two additional players to take on. For your efforts, you can also earn our new Savage Starlight Skeleton skins, unlockable exclusively through Survival Arena," the game studio executive stated.

Naughty Dog also released a trailer to explain the features of the new Survival Arena multiplayer mode.

The new update will reportedly benefit both the owners of "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" and those who are planning to purchase the brand-new game. The "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" will also feature all the contents of the fourth and final installment of the "Uncharted" series that centers on the adventures of protagonist Nathan Drake. "The community is also unified, so regardless of which game you own, you can team up and play with your friends," Lowe also stated.

The upcoming update for "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" and the "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" game are both scheduled for release on Tuesday, Aug. 22.