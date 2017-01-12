'Uncharted 4' Update Features News: Brings Significant Changes To Survival Mode

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Though "Uncharted 4" players may already be looking ahead to the arrival of "The Lost Legacy" add-on, the game they have right now is still getting plenty of attention from the developers, as evidenced by the update recently released for it.

Developers detailed the features of the new update in a post on the game's official website, and it is one set to apply improvements to the title's multiplayer and survival modes.

Starting off with the survival mode improvements, players can expect to see that some weapons are now working a bit differently with the update applied.

Twitter courtesy of Naughty Dog A new fix-filled update was recently released for 'Uncharted 4'

For instance, the ARX-160 and the Harbinger Sniper will now be even more effective when players use them against non-boss non-player characters.

The RPG is now more damaging as well, while the DSHK minigun and the Mazur LDR have been buffed up in numerous ways.

Not all weapons have received buffs, however, as the M14 Custom and the Agarwal .40 have been nerfed slightly.

Another weapon-related tweak included in the update is one that addresses a bug that could previously lead to clip sizes suddenly changing even though they should not have done so.

Other bugs that could previously lead to Gears not functioning properly are also fixed by this update.

One more thing, the sometimes annoying Disciple Boss will also apparently become easier to fight with the new "Uncharted 4" update installed.

Moving on now to multiplayer mode, not as many changes for that game component are included in the update, though players who play King of the Hill frequently will likely notice some differences, especially since treasure pickups will no longer be present.

Scores and cash amounts rewarded to King of the Hill players have also been tweaked by the latest update.

More news about other updates coming to "Uncharted 4" should be made available in the near future.