'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' Gameplay, Plot News: Chloe to Have Skills That Nate Didn't Have

"Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" is nearly complete, developer Naughty Dog confirmed. The game has already reached gold status, and Naughty Dog will soon begin mass production to make the game available in time for its official Aug. 22 release date.

YouTube/PlayStation A screenshot of Chloe and Nadine from the upcoming game "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy."

"Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" will follow characters Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross. In-game, the two will venture deep into the Western Ghats mountains, discover lost cities of the Hoysala Empire and face the ruthless Asav in order to retrieve a mysterious Indian artifact called Tusk of Ganesh, Gematsu reported.

The fifth game in the action-adventure franchise is the first "Uncharted" game that doesn't have Nathan Drake at the center of it. Although Naughty Dog imagines the character returning to the series sometime in the future, for now, the story will revolve around the female duo.

When GameCentral asked "Uncharted" co-writer Josh Scheer why they chose Chloe and Nadine to star in "The Lost Legacy," he revealed that the decision on the characters took a lengthy process. While the "Uncharted" series has introduced several characters throughout the years, they ultimate looked at which character was more interesting.

"We didn't sit down to say, 'Let's make a game with two women' or anything like that. It was just, 'Who's an interesting character, what's an interesting story?' And it's just kind of coincidental," Scheer explained.

Players get to play Chloe throughout "The Lost Legacy," and Nadine is the supporting character. Nadine, however, does have her own arc as the game progresses.

Although Naughty Dog didn't "reinvent the wheel in terms of gameplay mechanics," Chloe's move sets will be different compared to those of Nate's. While Nate was "loosey-goosey" with his actions, Chloe and Nadine are more athletic and precise with their actions than he is.

Interestingly, "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" will have a lock pick mechanic due to Chloe's thief background. This will come in handy for opening random boxes or storage that may contain better weapons or interesting items.

"Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" will be available on the PlayStation 4 starting Aug. 22.