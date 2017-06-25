'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' May Not Be the Last Piece of Series-Related Content To Be Released

The future of the "Uncharted" series is still up in the air at this point. But for those fans fearing that "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" will mark the end of it, there may be some good news for them.

Twitter courtesy of Naughty Dog'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' may not mark the end for this franchise

Creative director Shaun Escayg recently spoke to Eurogamer, and that conversation produced some very interesting revelations regarding this franchise.

After Escayg talked about further developing the character of Chloe Frazer, the director was then asked if the series had now shown potential to continue even if familiar protagonist Nathan Drake will no longer be in the picture and whether there are no more stories about its characters left to be told.

According to Escayg, "I wouldn't say it's the end. This thieving world is huge. There's so many characters."

Escayg then shared that at some point, Sullivan and Cutter were apparently among the characters considered to star in a story add-on.

The creative director also admitted that there were stories waiting to be told for the characters they have in the game.

Given that the developers are apparently content to let Drake truly ease into retirement, then perhaps future "Uncharted" games will shine the spotlight on different characters.

The aforementioned Sullivan and Cutter may even warrant consideration, and of course, if "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" does really well and fans react positively to Chloe and Nadine Ross, then perhaps developers may just opt to build a new series of games around them.

While the far future of the "Uncharted" series still remains uncertain for now, the immediate future isn't.

"The Lost Legacy" will feature its share of new combat elements, and fans will also get to see how Chloe and Nadine get along as they attempt to overcome the obstacles placed in front of them.

As fans wait to hear more about the future of the franchise, they can go ahead and enjoy "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" as soon as it is officially released on Aug. 22.