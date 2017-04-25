United Airlines, Dr. David Dao Latest News: How Much Will Doctor Get From Suing United?

United Airlines has been the subject of widespread public scrutiny following the forcible removal of passenger Dr. David Dao from a flight earlier this month. The incident caused injuries to Dao whose lawyers say will probably be filing a lawsuit against the airline.

Facebook/United United Airlines may be looking to pay millions in settlement money to a physician forcibly dragged out of a flight earlier this month.

However, Kenneth Quinn, a partner at a Washington law firm that represents airlines, has reportedly disputed claims that Dao may have a case.

According to Quinn, the passenger contract made Dao's removal from the plane while it was still at the gate similar to denying the passenger to board the plane in the first place and that Dao's refusal to leave gave the airline a reason to forcibly remove him.

But despite not having a strong case, Quinn believed that Dao may still get a hefty settlement from the Chicago-based airline.

"I think United is likely to be found on legally solid ground, but has already lost in the court of public opinion, and will pay dearly for it," Quinn said.

On the other hand, Justin Green, a partner at a New York-based law firm that represents airline passengers, said that United may be looking at a legal claim on top of problems regarding business and public relations.

"I think United, if they're smart, will quickly and quietly settle the case," Green said.

Likewise, James Goodnow of the Lamber-Goodnow Injury Law Team at Fennemore Craig, told International Business Times that Dao may be looking to get millions from the settlement, especially since the incident has been documented on multiple mobile phones.

"The only question is how many zeros will follow the first number," Goodnow said.

In an official statement following the press conference held on April 13, United expressed their commitment to both their customers and their employees and promised to "fix what's broken so this never happens again."

They have also begun conducting a thorough review of the incident as well as their current standard operating systems and training programs to ensure that their employees are trained and empowered to put the passengers' needs first.

United has committed to sharing the results of their review and their subsequent actions by April 30.

Dao's lawyer, Thomas Demetrio, recently told CNBC that a settlement has not been discussed with United Airlines at the moment.