Unknown ZTE TL99 Certified by TENAA

(Photo: REUTERS/BARRY HUANG) ZTE is a Chinese electronics manufacturer that produces mobile phones, tablets and other consumer devices.

A ZTE smartphone recently got the thumbs up from the Chinese telecommunication authority TENAA, showing off its makings in the process.

Referred to as the ZTE TL99 in its TENAA listing, the handset boasts a 5.5-inch display with quad high-definition (HD) resolution.

The ZTE handset is powered by an unidentified quad-core processor clocked at 2 GHz. This is paired with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of native storage.

The strength of the ZTE TL99 appears to lie in the imaging department, which consists of a huge 20 MP rear-facing camera and an 8 MP snapper on the front for selfies.

Other features include a fingerprint scanner on the back with a 3,140 mAh battery keeping the lights on. It will apparently have the Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

With regard to the release date of the ZTE TL99, media outlets believe that it should be made official soon since it already passed through TENAA.

Certification from the regulatory agency is known to be one of the final steps a smartphone is subjected to before it is launched so users will likely see this mystery handset in the flesh sooner rather than later.

The ZTE TL99 is not the only device from the Chinese company that is on the way though. Just a week ago, a smartphone believed to be an upgraded version of the recently released ZTE Max XL popped by GFXBench for a benchmark test.

The ZTE TL99 is of a higher category though since this second device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor with only 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage space.

The device has a bigger 6-inch display but an inferior screen resolution of full HD. It houses a 16 MP camera with 4K video support while on the front is an 8 MP shooter.