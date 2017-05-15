Users of Tinder Dating App Have Lower Self-Esteem, According to New Study

A U.S. study finds that users of the online dating app Tinder have lower self-worth, and they feel more negative about themselves. This means users were less satisfied with their face and body than non-users. The research primarily targeted women, but the findings surprisingly showed that men suffered from lower self-esteem.

Reuters/Mike Blake/IllustrationThe dating app Tinder is shown on an Apple iPhone in this photo illustration taken February 10, 2016.

The research made by the University of North Texas gathered 1,044 women and 273 men who are mostly college students. Aside from their psychological well-being, they were also asked questions like "How satisfied are you with your thighs?" and "How likely are you to make physical comparisons to others?"

About 10 percent of participants admitted to using Tinder, and those who did turn out to be far more self-conscious and insecure than those who didn't. The culprit lies on how the app works where all that matters is first impressions. Users are mainly judged by their photos because of the limited space provided to write about themselves.

Another feature of Tinder is the swipe bar. Users swipe right if they liked the picture or swipe left if they didn't. When two users liked each other, the app puts them in contact with its built-in messaging service. That's where the problem lies: most users regard the left swipe as a form of rejection.

Self-esteem is registered lowest on men because, unlike them, who swipe right more liberally, women are more discerning with their swipes. A separate study confirmed that an overwhelming 93 percent of women only swiped right on profiles they were actually attracted to.

"It is important to note that while users tended to have lower self-esteem, this doesn't necessarily mean that the app is causing it," the study, published by American Psychological Association website concluded. "It could be just as likely that people with lower self-esteem are drawn more to these types of apps."