Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Dating Rumors: 'Dancing with the Stars' Co-Stars Reportedly Dating Again

"Dancing with the Stars" co-stars and former couple Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are reportedly back together.

Last year, the two were rumored to be dating when they were photographed getting cozy during what seemed like a lunch date in Hollywood. The relationship seemed to have fizzled out after some time, especially when Chmerkovskiy was romantically linked to Amber Rose a few months later.

But now, it looks like the "Dancing with the Stars" pros are dating again as they have been spending time together in Italy.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the two have been posting photos of their Italian vacation on Instagram. However, while their locations and posting times do coincide, the photos on their respective accounts do not feature one another.

It is clearly not just plain coincidence, though, since in the last photo of Johnson's post, she is visibily holding the hand of a man with a red string bracelet, which happens to also be present on Chmerkovskiy's wrist, as seen also in the last photo of his post.

They also used similar captions for their respective photo sets. But what really confirmed that they were indeed together in Italy were the photos coming from their Instagram Stories, which show them sitting across each other in a fancy restaurant.

In Chmerkovskiy's story, he snapped a photo of Johnson reading the menu with the caption: "I got the best view." She also posted a photo of Chmerkovskiy in a sleek blush suit, seated across her.

These were quickly captured by their fans and shared online.

While their reunion has made fans happy and excited, it remains unclear whether or not they will be interacting in the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." According to Inquistr, there is a big chance for Chmerkovskiy to return to the show when it airs later this year, but Johnson may not as she is currently on "So You Think You Can Dance."